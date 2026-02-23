Fresno Grizzlies Roll out New Season Membership Plans

FRESNO, CA - As the Grizzlies celebrate the 25th year at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno, they are proud to announce the launch of three new ticket membership options designed to make attending games more flexible, affordable, and family-friendly than ever before. The new plans - Future Fans, Friends & Family, and the Ballpark Pass - are available now atFresnoGrizzlies.com/memberships.

The celebration in 2026 is beginning with the club expanding its membership offerings to meet the evolving needs of Valley fans - from young future stars to large families and the most dedicated game-day regulars.

"Our goal is to make Grizzlies baseball accessible to everyone," said Eric Moreno, the Grizzlies Director of Ticket Sales. "These new membership options give fans more ways to enjoy the ballpark, save money, and build lasting memories at Chukchansi Park - whether it's their child's first game or their 50th."

The Future Fans Membership is created for the next generation of Grizzlies supporters by offering discounted ticket options and kid-friendly perks designed to introduce young fans to the excitement of Minor League Baseball. It includes 4 tickets to 15 different games of choice plus tickets when Cosmic Baseball comes to Chukchansi Park in August. And to top it off, the plan comes with FREE kids' meals with the total plan costing $299 for the year. July 4th can be purchased as a discounted add-on.

The Friends & Family Membership is perfect for groups and families who love to attend games together, this plan provides 4 tickets to 65 home games, (includes all home games except July 4th) for just $149.

The Ballpark Pass is $99 for 65 home games, getting you one ticket to all but the 4th of July. July 4th can be purchased as a discounted add-on.

"These memberships are about more than tickets - they're about belonging," Moreno added. "We want fans to feel connected to this team, this ballpark, and this community all season long."

Season Ticket Memberships lock in your seats for the duration of the season a come with a variety of added benefits. These new offerings bolster the 2026 Fresno Grizzlies Season Ticket Membership menu which includes the Red and Gold Season Ticket Membership plans.

With Opening Day approaching and a milestone season ahead, fans are encouraged to secure their memberships early to take advantage of the best pricing and availability.

