Twista Boosts Tequila Fest Lineup in 2026

Published on February 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno (CA) - The lineup for Tequila Fest 2026 will feature a night of "Slow Jamz", as multi-platinum recording artist Twista, will be at Chukchansi Park on May 2nd along with headliner Nelly.

The "Overnight Celebrity" artist rose to fame in the early 1990's as Tung Twista, garnering praise for being the fastest rapper in the world and holds the Guinness World Record title.

Twista joins Nelly as the latest addition to an exciting lineup at the extremely popular Tequila Fest at Chukchansi Park. In its fourth year, Tequila Fest features the Tequila Tastery, Vendor Village, food trucks from Fresno Street Eats, and more - offering something for everyone from the casual fan to the tequila connoisseur. Unique activations around the ballpark will keep the good vibes going all night long.

"We're really excited to bring Twista to Tequila Fest," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Combined with Nelly, our lineup for 2026 features artists who love music and continue to be premier entertainers. We can't wait to see how they wow us on May 2nd."

Tickets for Tequila Fest are on sale now at TequilaFestFresno.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. There are currently two ticket tiers for the event: General Admission, which gets attendees into the festival, and VIP tickets, which include admission, 10 Tequila Tastery vouchers, a commemorative lanyard and more.







