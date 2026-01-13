Grammy Award Winner Nelly to Headline Fresno Grizzlies' Tequila Fest

Published on January 13, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno (CA) - This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies announced that Tequila Fest, set to return to Chukchansi Park on Saturday, May 2, 2026, will be headlined by diamond-selling, multi-platinum, three-time Grammy Award-winning rap superstar Nelly.

"With a headliner as iconic as Nelly, we believe this year's entertainment is second-to-none," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Nelly's energy, catalog, and crossover appeal make him a perfect fit for Tequila Fest. Having a global superstar take the stage on May 2 elevates this event to a whole new level and further cements Tequila Fest as one of the premier annual concerts in the Central Valley."

Since bursting onto the scene in 2000 with his debut album Country Grammar, Nelly has remained one of the most influential and recognizable artists in music. His extensive catalog includes iconic hits such as "Ride wit Me," "Hot in Herre," "Dilemma," "Air Force Ones," and "Just a Dream." Known as a trailblazer, Nelly became the first hip-hop artist to seamlessly bridge hip hop and country with the chart-topping collaboration "Over and Over" featuring Tim McGraw and later continued that crossover success with his HEARTLAND album, which debuted in the top ten on Billboard's Country Albums chart.

Beyond music, Nelly's impact spans television, film, sports commentary, fashion, and philanthropy. From performing with world-renowned orchestras to appearing on Dancing with the Stars, starring in films such as The Longest Yard, launching the iconic Apple Bottoms clothing line, and supporting Make-A-Wish and educational scholarships for nearly two decades, Nelly continues to raise the bar across entertainment. He also recently launched his own moonshine brand, MoShine, adding entrepreneur to his ever-growing résumé.

Tequila Fest, which was awarded Best Non-Gameday Event of 2023 by Minor League Baseball, is a celebration of local food, vendors, throwbacks, and, of course, tequila. The event features the popular Tequila Tastery, Vendor Village, food trucks from Fresno Street Eats, and more - offering something for everyone, from casual fans to seasoned tequila connoisseurs. Continuing the tradition of national headlining acts such as Ludacris, T-Pain, Busta Rhymes, T.I., Lil Jon, and more, Tequila Fest once again promises a star-studded night of music and celebration.

Tickets for the May 2 event are available at TequilaFestFresno.com and the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

