Grizzlies Momentum Slowed by Giants

Published on May 7, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies were unable to carry over the late-game magic from the prior night, falling 12-2 to the San Jose Giants on Wednesday night at Excite Ballpark.

San Jose capitalized on seven walks, three Fresno errors and a pair of big innings to even the series while maintaining first place in the California League North.

The Giants broke through in the second inning when Dario Reynoso delivered an RBI single after a Hayden Jatczak double.

San Jose then created separation with a four-run third inning, highlighted by Broedy Poppell's two-run double and Jhonny Level's two-run double into left field.

Austin Newton battled through 4.2 innings but was tagged for seven runs, six earned, in the loss.

Reynoso added a two-run homer in the fourth inning to stretch the Giants lead to 6-0 before San Jose added two more runs in the fifth on another Poppell single.

Jordan Gottesman quieted the Fresno lineup early, allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings while striking out five. The Grizzlies stranded runners in scoring position in both the third and fifth innings as San Jose kept Fresno off the board through the opening five frames.

The Grizzlies finally answered in the sixth when Roldy Brito singled to open the inning and Ethan Holliday launched a two-run homer off the videoboard in right-center.

Holliday's fifth homer of the season briefly cut the deficit to 8-2 and continued a strong series of hard hit balls for the Grizzlies' shortstop.

San Jose quickly answered in the bottom half when Damian Bravo doubled and later scored on a throwing error following a stolen base attempt.

The Giants put the game away in the eighth as Reynoso cleared the bases with a three-run triple to cap a six-RBI night.

Brito finished 1-for-4 with a run scored while Holliday drove in both Fresno runs and added his team-leading fifth homer.

Carlos Renzullo continued his productive week with a pair of hits and a walk, and Jack O'Dowd added a single behind the plate.

The Grizzlies dropped to 16-13 with the loss but remain within striking distance sitting two games behind San Jose atop the North Division standings. Fresno and San Jose continue the six-game series Thursday night at Excite Ballpark.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Excite Ballpark with the Grizzlies turning to Marcos Herrera against San Jose starter Argenis Cayama at 6:00pm.

The game will be broadcast on 1430 ESPN Fresno beginning with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show at 5:45pm.







California League Stories from May 7, 2026

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