Fresno Grizzlies Release 2026 Promotional Calendar with 37 Unique Theme Nights

Fresno, CA - When it comes to family first entertainment with something for everyone, It Happens Here, once again at Chukchansi Park.

The Fresno Grizzlies announced their 2026 promotional schedule today, featuring a wide-ranging slate of theme nights, community-centric celebrations and exclusive giveaways designed to appeal to fans of every age. From long-running fan favorites to newly introduced pop-culture events, the 2026 calendar highlights what has become a Grizzlies hallmark - nights that reflect Fresno's culture, history and creativity.

Returning Fan-Favorite Theme Nights

Several of the organization's most popular promotions return in 2026, anchoring the schedule with familiar celebrations:

Opening Night & Postgame Fireworks pres. by Dutch Bros. Coffee - April 7

Ag Night pres. by Stamoules Produce & Military Appreciation Night pres. by The Iron Office, featuring Friday Night Fireworks - April 10

Fresno Tacos Night pres. by UMB Bank, featuring Friday Night Fireworks - April 24

Star Wars Night, featuring Friday Night Fireworks pres. by Fresno Teachers Association and the Central Valley Education Foundation - May 15

Fresno Tigers Tribute Night, featuring Friday Night Fireworks pres. by Community Health System - June 19

Dino Nugget Night - August 22

Fresno Famous Night - September 5

Friday Night Fireworks at the conclusion of every Friday home game

New Promotions for 2026

The 2026 schedule also introduces several new theme nights and multi-day events, expanding the team's promotional footprint:

SpongeBob Night, featuring Friday Night Fireworks pres. by Toyota - April 11

Toy Story Night, featuring Friday Night Fireworks pres. by Community Health System - May 29

K-Pop Night, featuring Friday Night Fireworks - June 5

Kids Make the Rules Night - June 6

6-7 Night - June 7

DC Night pres. by Ardent General, featuring Friday Night Fireworks pres. by Toyota - Sept. 4

A patriotic three-game stretch highlights early July, beginning with a 250 Years of America Celebration on July 2, followed by Health Care Heroes & First Responders Night on July 3, and culminating with Independence Day featuring the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30, on July 4. Fireworks will follow each of the three games.

Giveaway Highlights

Several marquee giveaways headline the 2026 promotional calendar:

2015 National Championship Replica Jersey Giveaway, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino - April 11

Growlifornia Bear Flag Replica Jersey Giveaway, presented by Pepsi - May 16

Fresno Tigers Hat Giveaway - June 19

Dino Nugget Plush Giveaway - August 22

Single Game Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now at FresnoGrizzlies.com. Fans can also get more information on Memberships, Mini Plans, Group Outings, and more on the team's website.







