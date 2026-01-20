Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Name Abbie Lawson as General Manager

Published on January 20, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and their ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), today announced the hiring of Abbie Lawson as the club's new General Manager.

Lawson brings more than a decade of experience in sports and venue operations to the role. She most recently served as Vice President of Operations for the Fresno Grizzlies, where she oversaw all facility and event operations at Chukchansi Park, managed budgets and capital projects, and led large, cross-functional teams responsible for delivering high-quality experiences for fans, players, partners and the broader community.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and become part of such a proud organization and community," Lawson said. "This is a special moment in the club's history, and I'm honored to help lead the Quakes forward while creating unforgettable memories with our fans at The Epicenter."

Known for her hands-on leadership style and collaborative approach, Lawson has built a reputation for developing strong internal cultures while balancing the operational demands of professional baseball. Her experience includes stints in leadership positions on the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners and Baylor University's campus recreation team.

Lawson's arrival coincides with a pivotal and energizing chapter for the Quakes, as the club recently unveiled a refreshed brand identity and began a new affiliation with the Los Angeles Angels. The transition marks the start of a new era for Quakes baseball as the club blends a modernized look and renewed momentum with the tradition and community connection that have defined the franchise for more than three decades.

"Abbie's operational expertise and people-first mindset make her the perfect choice to guide the Quakes during this exciting time," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "As the club enters a new chapter with the Angels and a refreshed brand, Abbie brings the experience and vision needed to build on the Quakes' strong foundation and continue delivering outstanding experiences for fans, players and the Rancho Cucamonga community."

Originally from Texas, Lawson holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Baylor University. As she begins her tenure, Lawson looks forward to meeting the Rancho community. Fans can join her by using promo code RANCHOPROUD for $5 tickets to any of the Opening Weekend games. Purchase your tickets at www.milb.com/rancho-cucamonga/tickets/single-game-tickets







California League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.