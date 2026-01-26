Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Announce Dave Stapleton as the 2026 Manager

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Angels and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes name Dave Stapleton as the club's manager for the 2026 season.

Stapleton, who is entering his 13th managerial season, has been managing in the Angels organization since 2014. With 479 wins as a manager, his most recent tenure with the Inland Empire 66ers, making playoff appearances three out of four years in his time there.

"All of us are excited about the Angels' return to Rancho. Having played there for the last several years, I know the staff that works there does a terrific job and the community has really great fans. We're excited to show Rancho Cucamonga that the Angels have exciting young players, a lot of which made strides in the second half of last season to get to the Cal League Championship Series. I'm really looking forward to getting started!" Stapleton said.

Stapleton spent six seasons with the Brewers organization as a left-handed relief pitcher. He appeared in 10 major league games for Milwaukee in 1987-1988.

The 2026 season marks the first season with the return of the Los Angeles Angels affiliate, who were previously affiliated with the Quakes from (2001-2010). In recent years the Quakes were affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-2025). The affiliation change was a three-way transaction involving the Inland Empire 66ers and Ontario Tower Buzzers.

Opening Night for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes is Thursday April 2, 2026 at 6:30PM with a giveaway and post-game fireworks show.







