Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to Host Historic Pre-Season Exhibition Games

Published on March 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.- The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes will host two pre-season exhibition games featuring the Whittier College Poets on Monday, March 30 and the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens on Tuesday, March 31.

This marks the first time in franchise history that the Quakes host a multi-team exhibition event of this kind, bringing together the Class-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels club and two local collegiate programs squaring off just before the Quakes begin their 2026 California League season on April 2 vs. the Inland Empire 66ers (Class-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

The exhibition games will provide the community an exciting preview of the upcoming season while showcasing a dynamic mix of collegiate players and the future stars of the Los Angeles Angels organization. The matchups against the Quakes offers great exposure to both of these local college baseball programs.

Fans can expect a high-energy atmosphere, competitive matchups, and a full day dedicated to baseball. Each game will begin at 6:35 pm, with stadium gates opening at 5:30 pm both days. The games are slated to be nine inning contests. Tickets for the exhibition games are available for purchase at www.rcquakes.com for $10. These seats will be reserved seats. Season tickets members will receive complimentary tickets which will be distributed directly to their account.







California League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.