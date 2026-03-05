Andrew Milios Announced as Next General Manager of the Fresno Grizzlies

FRESNO, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies announced this morning that Andrew Milios will take the reins as the next General Manager of the team.

Milios, who has been with the team since 2008, began with the organization as an Inside Sales Representative. As he moved up the ranks, his responsibilities included overseeing ticket sales, guiding the corporate partnerships department, and helping drive the day-to-day operations of the organization. Milios enters his new role after serving as Assistant General Manager since the 2019 season.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our incredible staff as we gear up for the 2026 season," said Andrew Milios, General Manager of the Fresno Grizzlies. "I can confidently say that our team is set up for success, and I look forward to continuing to bring the best in affordable family fun and entertainment to the Central Valley."

Milios assumes the role as the Fresno Grizzlies prepare for their 25th season in downtown Fresno. After nearly two decades of experience across multiple departments, he is set to guide the organization into its next era.

"There is, without a doubt, no one better to lead this team into the next era of Grizzlies baseball," said Derek Franks, former President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Andrew's passion for Grizzlies baseball is unrivaled, and I am excited to cheer him and the team on as they take on the new season."

"Andrew's journey with the Grizzlies is a testament to his commitment and leadership," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns the club. "We are confident that with Andrew at the helm, the Grizzlies will continue to build on their strong foundation and deliver outstanding experiences for fans throughout the Central Valley."

The Grizzlies' home schedule opens on April 7 at Chukchansi Park as the team begins its celebration of its 25th year in downtown Fresno. Tickets are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.







