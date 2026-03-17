CBS 47 and KSEE24 to Broadcast Grizzlies Games in '26

Published on March 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - When the Fresno Grizzlies take the field at Chukchansi Park in 2026, fans across the Central Valley will be able to watch select home games on CBS 47 and KSEE 24, the club and Nexstar announced today.

The partnership will bring Fresno Grizzlies baseball directly to televisions throughout the region, showcasing multiple home games during the 2026 season from one of Minor League Baseball's most iconic ballparks.

The first television broadcast of the season will air on CBS 47 on Saturday, April 25, when the Grizzlies host the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at 6:50 p.m. A second early-season broadcast will also air on CBS 47 on Saturday, May 16, as Fresno welcomes the Visalia Rawhide to Chukchansi Park. Both broadcasts will begin at 6:45 p.m., five minutes prior to first pitch.

The Voice of the Grizzlies, Tim Slack, will handle play-by-play duties for the telecasts and will be joined by Tyson Perez, a valuable member of the 2015 National Championship team with the Grizzlies and a Fresno native.

"These broadcasts mark an exciting opportunity for fans to experience Grizzlies baseball in a new way," said Andrew Milios, the Fresno Grizzlies General Manager. "Thanks to our friends at CBS 47 and KSEE 24, we'll be bringing the sights and sounds of Chukchansi Park to living rooms across the Central Valley while highlighting the next generation of professional baseball talent."

The partnership includes the continuation of "In The Den with the Fresno Grizzlies", a behind the scenes look at the players, coaches, staff, fans, and front office that airs on the KSEE24/CBS47 Plus App every Monday at 4:30pm. The second season of the show will kick off with a season preview, highlighting many new experiences that fans can see, on March 30th.

Additional broadcast dates throughout the 2026 season will be announced throughout the season.

For the full Fresno Grizzlies schedule and more information, visit FresnoGrizzlies.com.







California League Stories from March 17, 2026

CBS 47 and KSEE24 to Broadcast Grizzlies Games in '26 - Fresno Grizzlies

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