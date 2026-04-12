Brito's Blast Caps Grizzlies' Thrilling Saturday Night Bash

Published on April 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies answered back in a big way Saturday night.

Fresno launched five home runs and rallied from behind to defeat the Stockton Ports 9-8 at Chukchansi Park, snapping a two-game skid and reclaiming momentum in front of a crowd of 7,148.

Roldy Brito's three-run home in the bottom of the 8th flipped the game back in favor of Fresno and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

The Grizzlies (5-3) showed resilience throughout, overcoming a late two-run hole with a power surge that marked their most home runs in a single game since 2023.

After a quiet first inning, Derek Bernard opened the scoring in the second with a solo home run to right, giving Fresno a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, Wilder Dalis added to it, crushing a two-run homer to left-center to push the advantage to 3-0.

Stockton chipped away and eventually pulled even in the fifth, capitalizing on a fielding error and a wild pitch to tie the game at 3-3. The Ports then surged ahead in the seventh, stringing together hits and drawing a key walk to plate four runs and take a 7-3 lead, creating an eerily similar feeling to Friday night's game.

This time, Fresno responded immediately.

Jack O'Dowd led off the bottom of the seventh with a towering solo home run, his first as a professional, igniting the comeback.

Three batters later, Dalis struck again, launching his second homer of the night - a two-run shot - to cut the deficit to one.

Dalis finished with four RBIs, all coming with two outs, continuing his early-season tear and delivering the first multi-homer game of the season for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies completed the comeback in the eighth.

After Stockton briefly extended its lead to 8-6, Fresno loaded the bases with two outs. Brito delivered the decisive swing, hammering a three-run home run to left field to give the Grizzlies a 9-8 lead and send the Chukchansi Park crowd into a frenzy.

Brito's homer capped Fresno's fifth long ball of the night, joining blasts from Bernard, Dalis (two) and O'Dowd in a historic offensive showing.

On the mound, Austin Newton worked five innings in the start, allowing three runs (one earned) while striking out four.

The bullpen navigated traffic throughout the night, with Derrick Smith (1-0) earning the win despite allowing a run in the eighth.

Seth Clausen closed it out in the ninth, striking out two and working around a pair of walks to secure his first save of the season.

Fresno's defense also contributed key moments, turning three double plays to limit damage during Stockton rallies.

With the win, the Grizzlies not only snapped their first losing streak of the season but did so in emphatic fashion, showcasing both power and resilience.

Fresno will look to carry that momentum into the series finale against the Ports Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm. The Grizzlies line up Angel Jimenez who dazzled in the series opener as they look to win their first full series of the season. Stockton will counter with Nathan Dettmer who came out of the bullpen for the Ports Tuesday night.

All Grizzlies broadcasts are available via free audio on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen and the video stream through Bally Sports Live. All games are available on MiLB.TV.

The Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show starts at 12:50pm Sunday afternoon.







California League Stories from April 11, 2026

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