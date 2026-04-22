Grizzlies Comeback Falls Short in Opener with Quakes

Published on April 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - An early deficit proved too deep of a hole to dig out of Tuesday night as the Fresno Grizzlies (10-6) dropped the series opener 5-4 to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (9-7) at Chukchansi Park.

Despite a strong effort from the bullpen and single runs in four separate innings, the Grizzlies couldn't complete the comeback.

While tornados threatened around the Central Valley, rain in the afternoon made for a cold start to the first game of the Grizzlies homestand.

After recording the first two outs on just two pitches, Grizzlies starter Marcos Herrera ran into trouble with a single and a walk before a dropped pop out extended Rancho's first inning and scored the first run.

Herrera surrendered a homer to start the second and then walked himself into trouble, exiting after just 1.2 innings while the Quakes would jump out to a 5-0 lead.

Austin Emener entered the game in relief, calming the Quakes' offense and allowing the Grizzlies an opportunity to get closer.

But Quakes' starter Talon Haley froze the Grizzlies offense for the first three innings, not allowing a single baserunner while striking out seven.

Fresno would pressure Haley in the fourth, however, earning four free passes on a pair of walks and two hit batters while scoring on a sacrifice fly from Tanner Thach.

The Grizzlies even brought the tying run to the plate while loading the bases but Haley escaped without further damage.

The advantage swung towards Fresno as the bullpen gates swung open.

Emener would toss 3.1 scoreless innings, getting the Grizzlies through five innings before Zach Harris and Seth Clausen each threw two scoreless innings.

Fresno tallied single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth to pull within one run before the ninth.

But the Grizzlies never found the equalizer.

Fresno stranded 8 total runners on the night despite a two RBI night from Roldy Brito, that included an RBI triple in the 8th, and a 2-3 night from Tanner Thach.

Herrera (0-3) suffered the loss while Haley fell short of the win for Rancho. Yokelvin Reyes (2-0) earned the win while Nicolo Pinazzi recorded the final three outs for his second save of the year.

It's a quick turnaround as the Grizzlies host their first Making the Grade Kids Day of the season. The 11:05 am start will see JB Middleton take the ball for Fresno against Ubaldo Soto of Rancho Cucamonga.

All Grizzlies broadcasts are available via free audio on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen and the video stream through Bally Sports Live. All games are available on MiLB.TV.

The Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show starts at 10:50am Wednesday morning.







California League Stories from April 22, 2026

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