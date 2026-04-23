Ports Take Control Early for 7-2 Win over 66ers

Published on April 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Ports evened up the six-game series with Inland Empire by leading wire-to- wire in a 7-2 win over the 66ers on Wednesday night at San Manuel Stadium.

A two-run homer (2) for Owen Carapellotti to the right of the batter's eye in straight-away center got Stockton out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. The 66ers scratched a run across on an RBI groundout against Jackson Phipps in the bottom of the inning, but that's all they could manage against the reigning Cal League Pitcher of the Week.

Ali Camarillo launched his third home run of the season with one out in the top of the third, before a passed ball that inning allowed Breyson Guedez to score for a 4-1 Stockton Advantage. The Ports got two more in the fifth on a two-RBI double by Bobby Blandford into left that scored Guedez and Daniel Bucciero for a 6-1 lead.

Michael Brooks drove in Myles Naylor with a base hit to right on a perfect piece of two-strike hitting after Naylor stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error to go up 7-1.

After Felix Castro pitched a scoreless fourth inning, Grant Richardson would earn the win with 3.1 innings of work where he allowed just an unearned run with five hits and only one walk to go with career-high seven strikeouts. Wilfred Alvarado closed out the contest with 1.2 perfect innings to seal the 7-2 win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Bucciero and Naylor each extended their on-base streaks to 12-straight games.

Brooks registered two hits for his second multi-hit game of the season. Blandford reached three times with a single, a double, and a walk.

UP NEXT: Game three is scheduled for a 6:35 PM first pitch. Inland Empire will start RHP Jose Romero (0-2, 7.36) against RHP Sam Stuhr (1-0, 3.00) for the Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from April 22, 2026

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