Early Deficit Too Much to Overcome Despite Comeback

Published on April 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Ports climbed back into game one versus Inland Empire after falling behind early on Tuesday night, but fell 7-5 to the 66ers to open the six-game series.

It was Stockton (7-9) who got on the scoreboard first when Daniel Bucciero ripped a double over the head of Inland Empire's third baseman to score Bryan Andrade go up 1-0 in the first. But things got away from the Ports and starting pitcher Josiah Romeo in the bottom of the inning. A double and a single on full counts started the frame for the 66ers with an error in center by Breyson Guedez on the single that allowed I.E. (6-9) to tie the game at 1-1.

Romeo got a ground out to third and a fly out to right after that, and it looked like he'd get out of the inning with the score tied. But an RBI single was followed by a walk and an error at second to put the 66ers up 3-1. Romeo's pitch count was up to 31 at that point and had to be removed from the game. Ituski Takemoto entered and allowed a two-RBI double and an RBI single through the left side for a 6-1 Inland Empire lead.

Takemoto would allow one more run to score in the second that put the 66ers up 7-1. Alex Barr would enter in the third and steady the ship for the Ports. Andrade made two more errors at second base in the third on top of his error in the first, but Barr was able to get around them with a pop up to Andrade and a strikeout looking. Barr allowed a pair of hits and a walk in the fourth, but got a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat. The 19-year-old lefty faced the minimum in the sixth inning on his way to his second straight outing allowing no runs in four innings of work.

The Ports began their climb back into the game in the fourth when Myles Naylor tripled (1) home Stockton's new catcher Logan Sauve, and Carlos Pacheco's RBI groundout made it a 7-3 game. Sauve's RBI groundout scored Bucciero in the fifth to cut it to 7-4, but the Ports were never able to put a big inning together, getting one more run in the seventh when Ali Camarillo drove in Bucciero to cut it to 7-5.

Aneury Lora struck out the side in the eighth for Inland Empire and retired the Ports in order in the ninth to secure the save and keep Stockton from getting any closer.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Bucciero registered his first three-hit game as a pro with two singles and a double, and Camarillo had his first three-hit game of the season on two singles and a double as well.

Sauve was the A's Seventh-round pick in 2025, and he made his professional debut with a double into left in his first professional at bat. The A's No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, shortstop Edgar Montero, was also called up and made his Cal League debut going 0 for 3 with a walk.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 5:15 PM first pitch, with RHP Aidan Butler (0-2, 14.04) starting for Inland Empire vs. reigning Cal League Pitcher of the Week in LHP Jackson Phipps (0-0, 6.10) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400.







California League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.