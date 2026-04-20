Jackson Phipps Named California League Pitcher of the Week
Published on April 20, 2026 under California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release
Stockton Ports right-hander Jackson Phipps has been named California League Pitcher of the Week for his performance on Wednesday, April 15. Pitching in relief, Phipps threw five no-hit innings, striking out four and issuing one walk in Stockton's walk-off win against the Lake Elsinore Storm.
Phipps was selected in the 26th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Jacksonville State and is in his first professional season.
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California League Stories from April 20, 2026
- Jackson Phipps Named California League Pitcher of the Week - Stockton Ports
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