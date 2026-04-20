Jackson Phipps Named California League Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton Ports right-hander Jackson Phipps has been named California League Pitcher of the Week for his performance on Wednesday, April 15. Pitching in relief, Phipps threw five no-hit innings, striking out four and issuing one walk in Stockton's walk-off win against the Lake Elsinore Storm.

Phipps was selected in the 26th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Jacksonville State and is in his first professional season.







California League Stories from April 20, 2026

Jackson Phipps Named California League Pitcher of the Week - Stockton Ports

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