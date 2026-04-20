Stockton Wins Series with Third Walk-Off Win this Week

Published on April 19, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Cheladas (7-8) pulled off a comeback win in the late innings to win the game 3-2 over Lake Elsinore and clinch a 4-2 series victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Storm (6-9) were able to scratch one across in the third on a throwing error by Stockton. This gave Lake Elsinore the early lead in a game that wouldn't see much offense. Jorge Quintana added another with an RBI double in the fourth inning to make it 2-0.

In response, Stockton started their push for a series victory, Ali Camarillo cut into the Storm's lead with a solo home run (2) in the eighth. Carlos Pacheco singled and swiped second to follow, giving the Cheladas a chance to tie it later in the inning, but Sean Barnett slammed the door shut after that with two strikeouts.

Griffin Kirn and Jay Dill kept the Storm off the board while the offense got going. Kirn pitched two scoreless innings with a strikeout. Dill had a strikeout of his own in his scoreless frame.

After a quick two outs to start the ninth, the Cheladas would rally back. A Daniel Bucciero walk and a Bobby Blandford single pushed Lake Elsinore to intentionally walk Ali Camarillo after he got to a 3-0 count. Bucciero would score on a fielding error at first base from the Storm on a ground ball off the bat of Bryan Arendt to tie the game. Pacheco followed by hitting the first pitch he saw for a single through the left side that scored Blandford and walked off Lake Elsinore for a 3-2 comeback win for the Cheladas giving them the series win 4-2.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Nathan Dettmer had a strong start for Stockton, throwing six innings allowing just one earned run with two strikeouts.

Ali Camarillo continued to shine with a 2 for 3 day including a home run, walk, and stolen base. He extended his run-scoring streak to 10-straight games.

UP NEXT: The Ports travel to Inland Empire for a six-game series, starting Tuesday at 6:35 PM.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400.







California League Stories from April 19, 2026

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