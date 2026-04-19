Dramatic Late Comeback Lifts Quakes over Giants

Published on April 19, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - Down to their final five outs, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (8-6) sprang to action. An eighth-inning rally flipped a one-run deficit into a one-run lead, turning the tide en route to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Giants (10-4) on Saturday night at Morongo Field.

In the early stages, the Quakes utilized the long ball to draw first blood. Athanael Duarte and Kevyn Castillo launched solo home runs, propelling Rancho Cucamonga ahead 2-0.

However, San Jose conjured an immediate response. A solo shot slashed the Quakes' advantage in half in the top of the fourth, and a two-run triple fired the Giants in front 3-2 one frame later, forcing Rancho Cucamonga to hit the comeback trail.

While they waited for the bats to heat back up, Trey Gregory-Alford and Brayan Vergara held San Jose in check. In his 5.2-inning start, Gregory-Alford limited the Giants to three runs on four hits, tying his season-high of seven strikeouts in the process. Out of the bullpen, Vergara followed him up by tossing 2.1 hitless frames, fanning four batters as well.

In their final trip to the plate, the Quakes employed small ball to pull back in front. Hayden Alvarez and Kevyn Castillo drew walks, setting the stage for Kendrey Maduro to punch a game-tying single to right field. Four pitches later, a Melvin Pineda wild pitch plated Castillo from third, supplying Rancho Cucamonga with a late edge.

Nicolò Pinazzi promptly took over on the mound and closed the Giants down in the top of the ninth, capping off a thrilling win.

The Quakes can secure a series split in their Sunday series finale against the Giants at Morongo Field. LHP Derek Clark earns the start for Rancho Cucamonga opposite LHP Ricardo Estrada for San Jose. Kids have the opportunity pregame to participate in batting, running, and fielding drills on the same field the Quakes play on as part of the team's Youth Clinic, and they can run the bases postgame, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Additionally, the ZOOperstars! will be performing live.







California League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.