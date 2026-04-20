Visalia Settles for Series Split to Inland Empire

Published on April 19, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (5-10) fell to the Inland Empire 66ers (5-9) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold out crowd of 2,468 fans at Valley Strong Ballpark. The Rawhide have sold out the ballpark in four of their first nine games of the season.

The 66ers scratched across a run in the first inning with back to back singles to start the frame. A groundout advanced the lead runner who then scored on a fielder's choice.

Inland Empire doubled the lead in the ninth with a leadoff double. The run then scored on a wild pitch and resulting error.

Mervin Fell made the start for the Rawhide tossing three innings and allowed a run with five strikeouts. He retired the final five batters he faced.

Raul Garayzar tossed 1.1 innings scoreless. Tayler Montiel followed with 2.2 near flawless innings and three strikeouts. He helped the Rawhide escape a bases loaded jam by inducing an inning ending 1-2-3 double play in the fifth and allowed just one baserunner.

Alex Galvan pitched two innings with four strikeouts and did not allow an earned run to close out the game on the mound for Visalia.

Jose Mejia extended his season starting on-base streak to 13 games with a single and two walks.

Visalia heads to Lake Elsinore on Tuesday for a six game series against the Storm. The series can be streamed on MLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live App.

The Rawhide return to Valley Strong Ballpark on Tuesday, April 28 for a 12 game homestand starting with a series against the San Jose Giants.

Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekend gamedays.







California League Stories from April 19, 2026

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