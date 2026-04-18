Rawhide Struck by 66ers' Power Surge

Published on April 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers (4-8) hit three home runs to defeat the Visalia Rawhide (4-9) on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark. The six game series is even at two games apiece.

Major Leaguer Tommy Henry made a rehab start for Visalia tossing 2.2 innings with six hits allowed and two runs. Henry was making his first competitive appearance since having Tommy John surgery last June. The former D-backs pitcher now on a Minor League contract struck out five batters without a walk.

Inland Empire used two singles and a fielder's choice to score the game's first run in the first inning and added a solo homer in the second.

Carlos Virahonda put the Rawhide on the board with a leadoff solo blast to left field in the fourth. The catcher from Venezuela leads Visalia with three home runs on the season.

Visalia brought the tying run to third base in a 2-1 game in the seventh but could not score. The 66ers added a solo homer in the eighth and a two run long ball in the ninth.

Chung-Hsiang Huang kept the Rawhide within striking distance with four shutout innings and five strikeouts.

The series continues on Saturday with a Sir Loin bobblehead giveaway for the first 500 fans thanks to Valley Strong Credit Union. The Rawhide will again transform into the Central Valley Sir Loins for the day and fans can enjoy a drink special of two beers for just $25. Postgame will feature a Sir Loins themed drone show.

First pitch between the Rawhide and 66ers is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







California League Stories from April 17, 2026

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