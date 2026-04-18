Miller's Gem Not Enough as Ports Let One Slip Away

Published on April 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (5-8) got a career-night from starter Cole Miller, but couldn't hang on to a lead against Lake Elsinore (6-7), dropping game four 6-3 and evening up the six-game series at two games apiece.

Miller, the A's fourth-round pick in 2023, pitched six innings for the first time in his career Friday night, as the six-foot-six right hander is now a full season-plus removed from Tommy John surgery. He allowed just three hits and a walk with four strikeouts, and the two runs that scored against him were both unearned. He didn't allow a hit until the fourth, and the two runs didn't come across until the sixth. Miller needed just 72 pitches to log his first quality start as a pro, after being kept to four-inning outings last season in his return from injury.

The Ports led 2-0 going into that sixth after Cesar Gonzalez drove in Bryan Andrade with a base hit in the first and Ali Camrillo with a sac fly in the third off the Padres top rated prospect, Kruz Schoolcraft. Miller allowed a pair of singles to start the sixth, but got grounders to third and first that were misplayed and led to the two unearned runs coming in. He made a nice play on a comebacker to get Ryan Wideman caught in rundown between third and home to avoid a third run from coming in.

Stockton went back ahead in the bottom of the sixth when a wild pitch plated Michael Brooks for a 3-2 lead, but the Storm would tie it again in the seventh on a sac fly from Wideman. A two-RBI double for Luke Cantwell gave them the lead for good when he made it a 5-3 game in the eighth, before Lake Elsinore tacked on another run with an RBI double from Justin DeCriscio in the ninth.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Andrade had his first three-hit night of the season and is now batting .390 through his 10 games played. The loss dropped the Ports below .500 when they score first at 2-3 and 3-4 at home.

UP NEXT: Game five is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Tyler Schmitt (0-1, 4.50) starting for Lake Elsinore vs. RHP Roberto Urdaneta (0-0, 9.64) for Stockton. It's Asparagus Night at Banner Island Ballpark with asparagus fries, bacon wrapped asparagus, green beer, and more available throughout the ballpark, along with a Saturday fireworks night.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email.







California League Stories from April 17, 2026

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