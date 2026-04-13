Ports Can't Earn Split After Sloppy Finish in Fresno

Published on April 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - A sloppy sixth inning doomed the Ports on Sunday afternoon, as they dropped the series finale against the Grizzlies 11-1, dropping the series four games to two. It was the second- straight series finale that the Ports didn't work a walk while issuing at least seven of their own.

Stockton struck first when Bryan Andrade blooped a triple down the right field line with two outs in the third, right before Bobby Blandford singled through the left side to make it 1-0 Ports. Fresno answered in the bottom of the inning, tying it up on a double and a single to start the frame.

It stayed that way until the second solo home run in as many days for Jack O'Dowd, which gave the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth, ending what was otherwise a good start for Nathan Dettmer.

The disastrous sixth inning went awry with three-straight, one-out walks issued by Felix Castro, who finished off the fifth inning with just one walk allowed. A sac fly and an RBI single chased Castro from the game and extended Fresno's lead to 4-1. Wilfred Alvarado walked the first batter he faced, then allowed an RBI single before a bases clearing single from Saturday's home run hero for Fresno in Roldy Brito made it 8-1 Grizzlies.

A two-run home run for catcher Matt Klein extended Fresno's lead to 10-1 before they tacked on another tally in the ninth on a triple and an RBI groundout.

Meanwhile, the Ports offense got stuck on one run and only generated two more hits after they scored their lone run in the third, striking out 13 times on the day while not walking once.

UP NEXT: The Ports return home for a six-game series against Lake Elsinore, starting Tuesday, April 14 with an "Education Day" special starting at 11:00 AM.

Stockton has a jammed pack promotional schedule this week, including a Nick Kurtz jersey give away on Friday, Asparagus Night and fireworks on Saturday, and Princess Day on Sunday.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.