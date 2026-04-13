Five-Run Fourth Catapults Storm to 14-6 Win and Series Split against Quakes

Published on April 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - Just two innings scored no runs in Sunday's matchup between the Quakes (6-3) and the Storm (4-5). After Rancho Cucamonga plated three in the top of the second, the two teams traded blows the rest of the way, though none bigger than the five-run fourth that helped propel Lake Elsinore to a 14-6 win.

After throwing a scoreless first, the second inning unraveled for Landry Jurecka. The righty got two quick outs before Lucas Ramirez walked, advanced to second on a disengagement violation, and stole third. After that, the Quakes ripped three straight run-scoring hits from Eliezer Rivero, Jonathan Linares, and Anyelo Marquez.

The Storm responded quickly with a solo home run from Bradley Frye, his first of the year. In the third, Lake Elsinore got another run back thanks to a Ryan Wideman single and a fielding error from Ramirez that scored Conner Westenburg to cut the deficit to just a run.

Rancho answered in the fourth with Ramirez scoring on a wild pitch from Javier Chacon, but in the home half, the tides turned for Lake Elsinore. It started with RBI singles from Justin DeCriscio and Westenburg. Then, Ryan Wideman reached on an error from Quakes shortstop Kendrey Maduro, which scored both runners. Finally, Truitt Madonna ripped his first and only hit of the afternoon into left field to score Wideman. That was the Storm's highest scoring inning since Thursday night's 11-run eighth.

The Quakes scored in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Gabriel Davalillo and pitched a scoreless home half, but the sixth was a different story. With one out, DeCriscio tripled to left-center field, and Westenburg followed suit right behind him. After reaching third base, Westenburg took a hard turn and thought about heading home. He changed his mind and got caught in a rundown. After the outfield throw went back to third base, he had no choice but to attempt to score. The throw to Jonathan Linares drifted too far up the line, and Westenburg slid in safely for the highlight of the afternoon.

Up 9-5, the game never reached any drama. Rancho Cucamonga scored its final run in the seventh, and Lake Elsinore responded with two immediately thereafter and three more in the eighth. Chacon picked up his first win of the season in relief, and the Storm improved to 4-5 on the short season.

The Storm return to action on Tuesday as they take their longest road trip of the season to Stockton. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. PT.







California League Stories from April 12, 2026

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