Sixth Straight Loss Has Storm Scrambling for Answers

April 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







Kash Mayfield set an incredibly high bar for what a professional debut can be. Second round pick, Boston Bateman, started his first professional game with a similiar aplomb. He nestled one measly single in between two groundouts before ending his first professional frame with a 97 mph strikeout.

The Storm offense then gave him some cushion to work with. Kasen Wells and Ryan Jackson combined for two walks and three steals before Lamar King Jr. struck out. Luckily, a wild pitch would reward Lake Elsinore's cardio and score the game's first run. Sean Barnett would smack a single into left field to score the second run. Zach Evans would then move Barnett to second on a single before Kaden Hollow brought him home on a well struck baseball, once again, into left field. These three runs provided the Storm with their biggest lead this season.

The second inning contained more of the same for Bateman. He struck out two batters, induced a groundout, and gave up another single. Unfortunately, the third inning was not the same. Bateman allowed a walk and a single before he was visited on the mound by the Pitching Coach. After a wild pitch, a groundout would bring home the first earned run of Bateman's career. A double by Jose Caguana then tied the game at three runs apiece.

Bateman was allowed one more out in the fourth inning before he left the game to courteous applause from the Storm Faithful. He finished with 3.1 innings pitched, four earned runs, four strikeouts, and four hits allowed.

As has been the case twice this homestand, things got far worse when the bullpen entered the game. Storm relievers allowed eight runs in the next two frames before allowing four more in the seventh and eighth innings. They ultimately lost their sixth consecutive game by a final score of 18-4.

They will play the undefeated Nuts once again tomorrow night where they will hope to at least begin the path to splitting the homestand.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.