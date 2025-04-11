Win Streak up to Four After 6-3 Victory over Quakes

April 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports took advantage of wildness from the Quakes pitching staff on Thursday night and extended their win streak to four games in a 6-3 victory over Rancho Cucamonga.

Four runs came across for Stockton in the third without a hit against No. 17 Dodgers prospect Hyun-Seok Jang. Two hit-by-pitches and five walks turned into a four-run rally for the Ports to go up 4-0. They took advantage of a walk, an error, and a wild pitch to score two more runs in the seventh for some insurance after the Quakes cut it to a one-run game.

Starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer was a strikeout machine in between. He went four innings on 82 pitches, allowing just one hit and two walks, while striking out a career-high 11 batters. Not only did the 11 Ks set his professional career high, but it also tied his collegiate high at Texas A&M when he struck out 11 batters against Auburn on April 6, 2023.

Only one of the Quakes three runs were earned, as the Ports committed three errors themselves, two of them in one inning. Brayan Restituyo was the last Ports pitcher to appear in a game for Stockton, and he collected the win by working the fifth inning with just an unearned run coming via those two errors.

Alejandro Manzano worked a scoreless 2.1 innings to collect his first save since his debut with Stockton on August 19, 2023, against San Jose.

UP NEXT: Rancho Cucamonga will start RHP Aidan Foeller vs. the Ports' reigning California Pitcher of the Week, LHP Wei-En Lin. The first 1,000 fans will walk away with a Ports 20th Anniversary replica jersey presented By US Foods, and it is Autism Awareness Night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at [email protected].

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.