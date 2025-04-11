Quakes Endure Third Straight Loss

April 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - The Quakes endured a difficult night in Stockton, as they suffered their third straight loss overall, 6-3 to the Ports.

The home team scored four times in the third without the aid of a hit and then tallied two more runs in the seventh, also without a hit. The Stockton offense would finish with just five hits, but none of those helped to contribute to any of their six runs, as they instead took advantage of walks, hit batters and a crucial error that led to the two runs in the seventh.

Rancho starter Hyun-Seok Jang was sharp through two frames, but lost his command in the third, as the Ports took a 4-0 lead.

Trailing 4-0, the Quakes rallied to score three straight, pulling to within a run at 4-3.

Mike Sirota's first pro hit and RBI plated Jaron Elkins in the fourth, making it 4-1.

Rancho took advantage of two errors in the fifth to score a run against eventual winner Brayan Restituyo (1-0), then got an RBI double from Elkins in the seventh, making it 4-3.

The Ports put it away in the bottom of the inning though, scoring twice without a hit, then relied on reliever Alejandro Manzano to close it out for his first save of the year.

On Friday, Rancho (3-3) will try to get it turned around, sending Aidan Foeller (0-0) to the hill against Stockton lefty Wei-En Lin (0-0) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 13th, hosting San Jose in a six-game series. Tuesday's game will be at 11am, as it's Education Day, sponsored by Verizon 5G Home Internet. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

