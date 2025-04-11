Six-Run 6th Inning Not Enough in Friday Night Loss at Inland Empire

A six-run outburst in the 6th inning wasn't enough to overcome an early deficit as the Fresno Grizzlies (3-4) fell 14-8 to the Inland Empire 66ers (3-4) Friday night at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

Down 9-1 after four innings, the Grizzlies fought back with one of their most impressive offensive innings so far this season, but Inland Empire's offense never let it get closer than two runs behind a pair of 4-hit performances.

Grizzlies starter Jackson Cox found himself in trouble in the first after a leadoff double, a walk and a catcher's interference loaded the bases.

Cox struck the next two batters out and was one pitch away before Raudi Rodriguez sent a fastball the other way over the right field fence for a grand slam. Cox ended the inning by drawing a ground out, ending his start after a 35-pitch inning.

The Grizzlies got one back in the top of the second when Francisco Garcia drove a double into the left center field gap. Garcia came into score after Nolan Clifford singled on a line drive that deflected off the third basemen's glove.

But Inland Empire piled four more runs onto the Grizzlies bullpen in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of an error in the inning.

The 66ers tacked on one more run in the fourth to extend their lead to 9-1 after four innings.

But Fresno's offense was jumpstarted in the 6th. Roynier Hernandez was robbed of a base hit by Rodriguez, who made a diving catch, on a line drive to right field.

From there the Grizzlies strung together base runners as Felix Tena singled to right and Luis Mendez drew a walk. After a 2ndout, Clifford flared a single into left and Juan Castillo singled in a run on an infield hit to deep shortstop.

Clayton Gray, making his first professional start, landed a single into center field to score two runs.

Blake Wright singled in one more on another infield hit before Hernandez shot a two-out, two-strike pitch the opposite way into left field for a two-run single.

That capped a six-run sixth inning for Fresno to pull the Grizzlies within two runs.

Inland Empire strung together a few base runners in the bottom of the inning, and added a two-out knock in the 7th to push the lead back to 11-7.

Still, in the 7th, Rodriguez drove in two more runs with two outs on a single up the middle, resetting the 66ers lead to 13-7.

The 66ers tacked on one more in the 8th.

The Grizzlies capitalized on a pair of free passes to start the 9th and then a fielder's choice and error on an attempted double play brought home a run.

Clifford led the way for the Grizzlies offensively, going 3-5 with an RBI. Blake Wright and Roynier Hernandez each had multi-hit games.

Rodriguez had four hits and 7 RBI for Inland Empire without making an out while Jorge Ortiz went 4-6 from the leadoff spot.

The Grizzlies will turn to Brody Brecht Saturday night as the series continues in San Bernardino at 6:35 pm while Inland Empire 66ers will give the start to lefty Francis Texido.

The broadcasts for the entire series will solely be produced by the 66ers and can be accessed through MLB.TV or the MiLB streaming app.

The Grizzlies return home on Tuesday, April 15th to begin a series with the Lake Elsinore Storm.

