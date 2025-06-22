Homers Back Herrera, Grizzlies Win Series Finale

June 22, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Cashing in on a pair of home runs, the Fresno Grizzlies (31-38, 2-1) backed six-scoreless innings from starter Marcos Herrera for a 5-1 victory over the Visalia Rawhide (36-33, 1-2) Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

After Blake Wright walked to start the second inning, Kevin Fitzer crushed a home run down the left field line to open up a 2-0 lead for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies added another run on a second homer in the fourth when Derek Bernard belted a homer deep into right center to push the advantage to 3-0.

Herrera kept Visalia scoreless for the first four innings while striking out four. Herrera added two more strikeouts in the fifth and extended a string of consecutive outs to 11.

The Grizzlies added to their lead in the top of the sixth when Visalia's reliever walked four batters to force in a run. Jimmy Obertop was plunked with the bases loaded to force in another run as the Grizzlies scored two in the innings without a base-hit.

Herrera retired the first two hitters in the sixth before issuing his third walk of the game before escaping any damage with his 7th strikeout to finish his outing.

Luke Thelen tossed a scoreless seventh and Felix Ramires kept things quiet in the eighth.

Visalia scratched across an unearned run in the ninth against Ramires and put two more on before the Grizzlies turned a double play to seal the win.

A day after the Grizzlies struggled to capitalize on a handful of opportunities, they didn't wait for chances in the series finale.

Both the Grizzlies first two hits were home runs and the only other hit for Fresno came from Rawhide-masher Blake Wright who singled to start the eighth inning.

Meanwhile, Herrera locked in after a 20-pitch first inning and needed just 60 more pitches to get through the final five innings. It was the best start for Herrera out of the four appearances he made against Visalia, returning to the site of his Grizzlies debut.

In three previous appearances against the Rawhide, he had allowed a home run in each outing but had only allowed one homer in his other six other appearances this season.

Sunday, he allowed just one hit, to the first batter he faced, and retired 13 in a row before a two-out walk in the 6th.

The win secured a series split for the Grizzlies and finishes the season series against the Rawhide with Fresno going 8-10 against Visalia.

The Grizzlies return home Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Stockton Ports, the first home series of the second half.

