Giants Edge Nuts 3-1 to Take Series Win

June 22, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts dropped the rubber match of their second-half opening weekend series against the San Jose Giants, falling 3-1 Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field. San Jose struck early with a pair of runs in the third inning and never trailed, using 11 hits and strong pitching to claim the victory and improve to 44-25 on the season. Modesto's lone run came on an RBI single from RF Cesar Quintas in the fourth scoring LF RIcardo Cova.

Modesto starter Harold Melenge gave up three earned runs on eight hits over four innings and took the loss. The Giants' offense was paced by 3B Elian Rayo, who had a double and an RBI, while LF Jakob Christian and 2B Jean Carlos Sio each chipped in with key hits. Despite multiple scoring opportunities, the Giants left 12 runners on base but did enough to pull away.

The Nuts' offense was held in check, managing just six hits against a trio of Giants pitchers. Giants reliever Darien Smith earned the win with three shutout innings, and Cade Vernon notched the save with two scoreless frames. Modesto struck out nine times and left seven runners stranded in the loss.

With the setback, the Nuts fell to 39-30 overall and 1-2 in the second half. They'll look to regroup as the second half of the California League season continues, aiming to build momentum in pursuit of a playoff berth.







California League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.