Storm End Quakes' Winning Streak

June 22, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm ended Rancho's season-high winning streak at nine straight, halting their own seven-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Quakes on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

B.Y. Choi's three-run, two-out double in the third put the Storm ahead to stay, as Lake Elsinore earned their first win over the Quakes this year, as Rancho had won all seven previous match-ups.

Leading 2-0 in the third, Rancho's Jholbran Herder (3-1) gave up a run, then loaded the bases with two outs. Michael Vilchez came on and immediately surrendered Choi's three-run double, as the Storm took a 4-2 lead.

The Quakes got a run back in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of two of Lake Elsinore's season-high six miscues on the night, making it 4-3.

Kavares Tears homered with a man aboard in the fourth, giving the Storm a 6-3 advantage.

Victor Rodrigues answered in the fifth, as he singled home a pair against Storm starter Abraham Parra, pulling Rancho to within a run at 6-5.

That would end the scoring though, as Storm reliever Adam Conrad (4-1) battled around three walks over 2.2 innings of scoreless relief for the win.

Storm reliever Xavier Ruiz earned his first save of the year by tossing two scoreless innings to finish it off.

The Quakes (1-1, 42-26) will see Luis Garcia of the Los Angeles Dodgers on rehab assignment on Sunday, as he's scheduled to start Sunday's finale at 2pm. Logan Tabeling (4-1) is slated to follow in relief. The Storm will roll with Will Varmette (3-3).

Kids will "Run the Bases" on Sunday after the game, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Game time is 2pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from June 22, 2025

