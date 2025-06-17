Quakes Roll to Sixth Straight

June 17, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes ran their winning streak to six straight on Tuesday night, as they rolled the Lake Elsinore Storm at LoanMart Field by a final of 9-1.

Eduardo Quintero went 4-for-4 and reached all five times, as the Quakes improved to 4-0 this year against their division rival.

Rancho took the lead for good in the third, as Jaron Elkins tripled home Quintero to make it 1-0. Samuel Munoz followed with his seventh homer of the year, making it 3-0 against Storm starter Kannon Kemp (1-1).

Rancho starter Logan Tabeling was sharp through four scoreless innings, but was replaced by Domingo Geronimo (3-0) in the fifth.

After the Storm scored a run in the fifth to make it 3-1, the Quakes answered with four in the bottom of the sixth, giving the Quakes some cushion at 7-1. Niko Perez and Jackson Nicklaus each had a run-scoring hit to help increase the lead.

Rancho put the game away with two more in the eighth for a commanding 9-1 lead.

The Quakes (39-25) will send Christian Zazueta (6-2) to the mound on Wednesday morning at 11am for Summer Camp Day at LoanMart Field. The Storm will counter with lefty Kash Mayfield (0-2). Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.