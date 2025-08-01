Elkins Rescues Quakes in Ninth

August 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - Jaron Elkins' three-run homer in the ninth put the Quakes ahead to stay, as Rancho rallied for a 5-3 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday night at Chukchansi Park.

With two outs and trailing 3-2 in the ninth, Elkins destroyed a 1-2 pitch from Fresno's Nathan Blasick, his ninth of the year to stun the Grizzlies and give the Quakes their second straight win in the series.

The Grizzlies broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth, as they got an unearned run against Michael Vilchez to take a 3-2 lead.

With two outs in the ninth, Blasick (3-3) walked back-to-back hitters to set up the Elkins' homer.

Ryan Brown (2-3), who struck out all three men he faced in the eighth, struck out the first two in the ninth before getting the final out on a grounder to notch the win.

Oswaldo Osorio popped his second homer of the year, a solo-shot to put Rancho on the board early.

The Quakes (56-44, 15-19) will send Logan Tabeling (4-2) to the mound on Saturday at 6:50pm, as he'll take on Fresno's Manuel Olivares, who'll be making his Fresno debut.

The Quakes (56-44, 15-19) will send Logan Tabeling (4-2) to the mound on Saturday at 6:50pm, as he'll take on Fresno's Manuel Olivares, who'll be making his Fresno debut.







