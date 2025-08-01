Foeller Dominates in Rancho Win

California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - Aidan Foeller fired five scoreless innings, helping the Quakes earn their first win in Fresno this year, as Rancho defeated the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday night by a final of 9-3 at Chukchansi Park.

Jaron Elkins and Eduardo Guerrero each drove in three runs, helping Rancho end their three-game losing streak.

Foeller and Fresno starter Jackson Cox both pitched well on Thursday, but the Quakes got to Cox (2-6) for a run in the fourth, as Elkins' RBI double plated Ching-Hsien Ko for a 1-0 lead.

Guerrero smashed his second homer of the year with a man aboard in the fifth, as the Quakes built a 3-0 lead.

Foeller (4-3) was brilliant, allowing just four hits and one walk, while striking out nine over five scoreless.

The Grizzlies got a run and loaded the bases in the sixth, but Shawn Oduber came out of the pen and limited the damage to just a run, as the Quakes escaped the sixth with a 4-1 lead.

They'd add five in the eighth to break it open, taking a commanding 9-1 lead.

Rancho (14-19, 55-44) will send Sterling Patick (2-4) to the mound on Friday night at 7:05pm, as he'll take on Fresno's Angel Jimenez (1-3) in game four.

Rancho (14-19, 55-44) will send Sterling Patick (2-4) to the mound on Friday night at 7:05pm, as he'll take on Fresno's Angel Jimenez (1-3) in game four.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 5, as they host Lake Elsinore for a six-game set.







