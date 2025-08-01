Ports Drop Fourth Straight in 6-1 Loss to Giants

August 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Giants took a 3-0 lead in the six-game series with a 6-1 win over the Ports on Thursday night at Excite Ballpark.

The Giants (64-35, 22-11) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third on Jean Carlos Sio's fifth home run of the season. It was the second career home run for Sio against Ports starter Jose Dicochea, who kept San Jose to those two runs until running into trouble in the fifth.

After a leadoff walk for Sio, Dicochea retired the next two batters on fly outs. Robert Hipwell singled to right before an error at short by 11th-round pick in the 2025 Draft, Bobby Boser, in his Ports debut to load the bases. Wilfred Alvarado came in and allowed a two-RBI single to Jeremiah Jenkins before a wild pitch plated another run for a 5-1 San Jose lead.

The Ports (41-58, 9-24) got on the board in the sixth after Myles Naylor walked to start the inning and Dylan Fien singled through the right side to put runners at the corners with no one out. Carlos Franco drove in Naylor with a sac fly into the right-field corner to make it 5-1, but that's all the Ports would manage offensively on the night.

A Hipwell home run (10) to left center capped of the scoring, sending the Ports to their fourth-straight loss.

UP NEXT: Game four is schedule for a 7:00 PM first pitch with LHP Jacob Bresnahan (5-3, 3.18) starting for San Jose versus Cole Miller (1-2, 2.04) for Stockton.

