Visalia Wins Third Straight Behind Perez's Seven Shutout Innings

August 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Adonys Perez pitched seven shutout innings and the Visalia Rawhide beat the Modesto Nuts 4-1 on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (52-48, 17-17) wins their third in a row and clinches at least a series split against Modesto (54-46, 16-18). The Rawhide have either won or split seven consecutive home series and improve to 32-20 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Perez worked the longest outing of his professional career needing just 68 pitches to complete seven frames. He scattered five hits over his outing with three strikeouts and no walks.

The Dominican Republic native earned his seventh win of the season, a Rawhide team best, and tied for the most of any pitcher in the California League.

The Rawhide scored first for the fifth consecutive game. Yassel Soler singled in the first frame and Carlos Virahonda soared a double off the right field wall to score Soler.

Ruben Santana followed with an RBI single to finish off the two run first frame.

Visalia added a run in the third. JD Dix tripled down the right field line and scored on a Trent Youngblood RBI single.

Santana scored the Rawhide's fourth run of the day leading off the sixth with a single and coming around to score on a throwing error.

Kyle Ayers made his home debut on the mound to close out the game. The 2024 D-backs draft pick tossed two innings without allowing an earned run.

Santana finished with two hits, a run and an RBI. Virahonda also totaled a two hit day while Soler extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

Visalia and Modesto continue play on Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark at 6:30 PM. The first 500 fans through the gates receive a Jake Haener Bobblehead courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare.

The Rawhide will take the field in Valley Children's Healthcare jerseys designed by a local student. The game worn jerseys will be available for auction during the game benefiting Las Madrinas Guild.

A Stars and Stripes Saturday also means fans can enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for the patriotic price of $17.76 on Saturday. All military members with identification can receive a game ticket and a $5 concession voucher for just $10 every Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

And as part of the Rawhide's Back to School Series the first 200 kids through the gates will receive a free backpack courtesy of Golden Valley Painting.

Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and for the general public at 5:30 PM.

Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







