Reynoso's Six Shutout Innings Propel Visalia Past Modesto

July 31, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - Erick Reynoso pitched six shutout innings and the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Modesto Nuts 5-2 on Wednesday evening at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (50-48, 15-17) evens the series with Modesto (54-44, 16-16) at a game apiece.

Reynoso allowed just four baserunners across six dominant innings. He totaled three strikeouts with no walks.

The right hander from the Dominican Republic retired 12 straight batters over his most dominant stretch. Reynoso earned his third win and third quality start of the season.

The Rawhide offense scored five runs across four different innings. Alberto Barriga opened the scoring with a solo blast in the second inning- his second long ball of the year.

Visalia doubled the lead in the third with Yassel Soler leading off the inning on a single and coming around to score on a Yerald Nin sacrifice fly.

In the fourth Carlos Virahonda bashed his first Rawhide home run over the left field wall for a 3-0 Visalia lead.

The Rawhide added two more runs in the seventh. Soler led off the inning with a walk and came around to score on a wild pitch. Ruben Santana doubled and scored the final run of the frame on a Trent Youngblood sacrifice fly.

Alvin Guzman earned a nine out save retiring six of the first seven batters he faced before working around two runs scoring in the ninth to secure victory. The save is Guzman's first in Visalia.

JD Dix walked three times to reach for a fifth consecutive game. The second baseman also made a highlight reel diving stop and throw from his knees to first base for a spectacular put out in the second inning.

Soler extended his on-base streak to 11 games as part of a two run night.

