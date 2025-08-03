Rawhide Drop Series Finale to Nuts

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide totaled nine hits but dropped the series finale to the Modesto Nuts 8-4 on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (53-49, 18-18) still wins the series over Modesto (55-47, 17-19) four games to two.

Modesto's offense used 12 hits to score in five total innings. A three run third inning gave the Nuts a lead they never relinquished.

The Rawhide brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth with the bases loaded but a groundout ended the ballgame.

Carlos Virahonda had a big afternoon with two hits including a two run homer in the first frame and finished with three RBI. Yassel Soler added a two hit game to finish with nine hits in the series and extend his on-base streak to 15 games.

Grayson Hitt was the only Rawhide pitcher to toss a scoreless frame. The D-backs 2023 draft pick struck out the side in the ninth and finished with eight strikeouts in three innings of work in the series.

Trent Youngblood extended his hit streak to seven games and Alexander Benua totaled a two hit afternoon.

Visalia heads to San Jose on Tuesday for a six game set with the Giants. The Rawhide return home on Tuesday August 12th for their penultimate series of the season at Valley Strong Ballpark as they host the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

