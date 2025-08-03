Quakes Drop Four of Six in Fresno

August 3, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies broke a tie game in the eighth, taking a 3-2 win over the Quakes on Sunday evening at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.

Just moments after the Quakes tied the game in the eighth, the Grizzlies took the lead for good, giving them four of six in the series over Rancho.

Mairo Martinus tied the game in the eighth off eventual winner Brady Hill (5-3), as his two-out RBI single plated Jaron Elkins to even the game at 2-2.

But in the last of the eighth, Fresno's Jimmy Obertop singled home Kevin Fitzer, sacking Cody Morse (0-1) with his first loss of the year.

In the ninth, Fresno's Tyler Hampu retired the side in order, earning his sixth save of the year.

Rancho (15-21, 56-46) will send Jesus Tillero (0-0) to the mound on Tuesday night against the Storm at 6:30pm.

Tuesday, August 5 will be $2 Taco Tuesday and another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







California League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.