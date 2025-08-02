Huang Tosses Quality Start, Visalia Clinches Series Over Modesto

Visalia, CA - Chung-Hsiang Huang pitched six shutout innings, Yassel Soler hit his 11th home run of the season and the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Modesto Nuts 5-1 on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (53-48, 18-17) wins their fourth in a row and clinches the series over Modesto (54-47, 16-19).

Huang scattered four hits over six innings with five strikeouts and no walks in just his second start with Visalia. The 19-year-old from Taiwan earned his second professional win in the longest outing of his career.

Visalia's five starting pitchers this week have allowed just two runs over 30 innings with four quality starts. The Rawhide have held the Nuts to just five runs in the last four games.

The Rawhide scored all five of their runs in the fourth inning. Yassel Soler led off the frame with a home run over the left field wall. Soler hit his second long ball of the series and 11th of the season- tied for fourth most in the California League.

Alberto Barriga continued the inning with a single. Yerald Nin followed with a walk and Jakey Josepha laid down a bunt single to load the bases.

Diosfran Cabeza then provided the big hit with a bases clearing single to left field. He would later score the inning's fifth run on an Abdias De La Cruz sacrifice fly.

Jorge Minyety tossed two scoreless innings from the bullpen with two strikeouts and Abel Fuerte closed out the game recording the three outs in the ninth.

Barriga and Jospeha along with Trent Youngblood totaled two hits. Soler extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

Visalia and Modesto wrap up the series on Sunday at Valley Strong Ballpark at 2:00 PM. The first 100 kids through the gates will receive a free backpack courtesy of Golden Valley Painting. Plus a Sunday Funday means children can take advantage of $8.50 Kids' Meals thanks to Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio.

Gates open for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and for the general public at 2:00 PM.

Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







