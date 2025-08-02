Mid Innings Trouble Ports Again in 11-1 Loss
August 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Another game got away from the Ports in the middle innings against the Giants, as San Jose pulled away for an 11-1 victory over Stockton on Saturday night.
Starter Sam Stuhr was pretty good for the Ports (41-60, 9-26) through 4.2 innings, allowing just a pair of runs up to that point, but things went sideways for him and the Ports in the fifth. Stuhr's second home run allowed in the game was a two-run shot for Dakota Jordan to left center to make it 4-0 San Jose (66-35, 24-11).
Stuhr would walk the next batter before being removed for Drew Conover, who allowed a single and a double, and issued a wild pitch to plate two more for a 6-0 Giants lead.
An error at first and an RBI single for Jean Carlos Sio put two more on the board for the Giants to go up 8-0 in the sixth. A two-run homer for Jose Ramos in the seventh made it 10-0 and chased Conover. Another RBI double for Lisbel Diaz off Bryan Restituyo in the bottom of the eighth capped the San Jose scoring at 11 runs.
Stockton did avoid a shutout in the top of the eighth when Rodney Green Jr. doubled (1) home new Port, Bobby Boser, to cut it to 10-1 at the time.
UP NEXT: The series finale is also scheduled for 5:00 PM at Excite Ballpark, with LHP Charlie McDaniel (7-6, 2.59) starting for San Jose versus Tucker Novotny (2-3, 2.91) for the Ports.
