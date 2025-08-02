Mid Innings Trouble Ports Again in 11-1 Loss

August 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Another game got away from the Ports in the middle innings against the Giants, as San Jose pulled away for an 11-1 victory over Stockton on Saturday night.

Starter Sam Stuhr was pretty good for the Ports (41-60, 9-26) through 4.2 innings, allowing just a pair of runs up to that point, but things went sideways for him and the Ports in the fifth. Stuhr's second home run allowed in the game was a two-run shot for Dakota Jordan to left center to make it 4-0 San Jose (66-35, 24-11).

Stuhr would walk the next batter before being removed for Drew Conover, who allowed a single and a double, and issued a wild pitch to plate two more for a 6-0 Giants lead.

An error at first and an RBI single for Jean Carlos Sio put two more on the board for the Giants to go up 8-0 in the sixth. A two-run homer for Jose Ramos in the seventh made it 10-0 and chased Conover. Another RBI double for Lisbel Diaz off Bryan Restituyo in the bottom of the eighth capped the San Jose scoring at 11 runs.

Stockton did avoid a shutout in the top of the eighth when Rodney Green Jr. doubled (1) home new Port, Bobby Boser, to cut it to 10-1 at the time.

UP NEXT: The series finale is also scheduled for 5:00 PM at Excite Ballpark, with LHP Charlie McDaniel (7-6, 2.59) starting for San Jose versus Tucker Novotny (2-3, 2.91) for the Ports.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.







California League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.