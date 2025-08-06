Nuts Pull Away from Ports in Fifth to Take Game One

August 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - A one-run lead for the Ports disappeared in the fifth inning when the Nuts sent 13 to the plate and scored nine runs on their way to handing the Ports a 12-5 loss in game one of a six-game series.

A Carlos Jimenez line drive snuck over the fence into the Black Oak Casino Back Porch for a solo home run (13) in the first for a 1-0 Modesto lead. Stockton tied the game in the bottom of the second on the first professional hit by 2025 second-round pick out of Indiana, Devin Taylor, to make it 1-1. They took a lead on a solo shot (2) from Max Durrington in the top of the third to go up 2-1.

It stayed that way until the fifth when Modesto flipped the game with a nine-run frame. Catcher Jose Caguana tied it at 2-2 on his third home run of the season. Nathan Dettmer exited two batters later having allowed two runs in 4.1 innings.

Aidan Layton came in and did not retire a batter, allowing an inherited runner to score along with seven runs of his own. Modesto racked up eight hits in the inning, including three doubles and Caguana's second home run (3) of the inning, this time a three-run shot to put the Nuts ahead 10-2.

Wilfred Alvarado pitched 2.2 innings of shutout ball, striking out the side in the seventh to keep Modesto from increasing their lead. The Ports hit three-straight singles to start the seventh but managed just one run, as Taylor scored on a double-play ball to make it 10-3. They got two more in the eighth when a Dylan Fien single was followed by an RBI triple (1) from Rodney Green Jr. to cut it to 10-4, and a groundout to short scored Green Jr. to make it 10-5.

But Modesto would answer with two more in the top of the ninth on a two-RBI single by Gabriel Moncada to extend their lead to 12-5. Stockton put two aboard in the bottom of the inning but would not get them across.

UP NEXT: Game two is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch for a Silver Slugger Night at Banner Island Ballpark, with RHP Christian Little (1-4, 4.76) going for Modesto versus RHP Jefferson Jean (3-6, 5.20) for Stockton.

