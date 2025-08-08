Stockton Snaps Skid in 9-5 Win over Modesto

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports snapped a nine-game losing streak on Thursday night, topping the Modesto nuts by a score of 9-5 in game three of the six-game series.

The home team struck first with a five-run second inning and led the rest of way. Second-round pick in this year's draft, Devin Taylor, out of Indiana University slugged his first professional home run 392 feet out to left for a 2-0 Stockton advantage.

An error at third scored Bobby Blanford who walked to start a whole new rally in the inning for the Ports to go up 3-0. A sac fly from Dylan Fien and an RBI single for Bobby Boser plated to more to cap the five-run frame.

Modesto got three runs back in fourth that should have never happened. After Dervy Ventura singled into center, Blandford threw a perfect strike home and catcher Bryan Arendt applied the tag, but the umpire called the runner safe, leading to a run scoring and the inning continuing. The very next batter drove a ball out to center and Blandford reached over the wall to prevent a home run, but the ball came back into play for a two-run triple that cut the Ports lead to 5-3.

However, the Ports got another sac fly from Fien in the fourth and an RBI base hit from Rodney Green Jr. to get two runs back and push their lead back to 7-3. The Nuts got a run back on a Felnin Celestin RBI single in the fifth and another Ventura base hit in the sixth to cut the lead to 7-5.

Stockton got some much-needed breathing room in the bottom of the eighth when Blandford tripled (1) out to right out of the reach of a diving George Feliz to score Gavin Turley and Taylor to extend the lead to 9-5. Riley Huge struck out five batters over the final two innings to record his third save of the season, and Jose Dicochea collected the win. The victory pushed the Ports home record back over .500 at 26-25.

UP NEXT: Friday will feature a Hawaiian Bowling themed shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of The Parks Group, along with Splash for Cash postgame and Faith Night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The game is scheduled for a 7:05 first pitch with RHP Chia-Shi Shen (1-2, 5.48) starting for Modesto versus RHP Cole Miller (1-2, 1.66) for Stockton.

