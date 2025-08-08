Homers Key Grizzlies Wild Win

August 8, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The Fresno Grizzlies (53-52 overall, 23-15 rallied for a wild 9-8 win over the Inland Empire 66ers (39-66 overall, 21-17) Thursday night at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

The Grizzlies survived a late push to hold on for their sixth win in their last ten games and maintain second place in the California League North standings.

Inland Empire wasted no time, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Harold Coll's RBI single plated Jorge Ruiz before Nick Rodriguez doubled home Coll and Slate Alford. The 66ers looked poised to run away early, but Fresno's pitching settled in to keep the deficit manageable.

Manuel Olivares threw three scoreless innings after that and allowed just two earned runs over four innings.

The Grizzlies offense was quiet until the third, when Derek Bernard stepped up with two outs and the bases loaded. Bernard delivered the game's turning point, launching a grand slam to right-his fifth home run of the season-tying the game at four and injecting life into the Fresno dugout.

The blast went 445 feet, clearing the high, right-field wall, crossing the street on a no-doubt home run.

Juan Castillo kept the momentum rolling in the fourth, blasting a solo shot to left with two outs for his second homer of the year and a 5-4 Grizzlies lead.

Inland Empire answered in the sixth, stringing together three straight singles. Jonathan Linares and Marlon Quintero drove in runs before Hayden Alvarez's two-run single put the 66ers back in front 7-5.

The top of the seventh belonged to Fresno with Roldy Brito and Roynier Hernandez sparking the rally with singles, and Hernandez's bunt produced a throwing error that tied the game at seven.

Bernard reached on a bunt over the pitcher, loading the bases, and Kelvin Hidalgo's ground ball brought home the go-ahead run.

Fresno added insurance in the eighth, as Juan Castillo walked and scored after Hernandez was caught stealing second.

The Grizzlies led 9-7, but Inland Empire answered with RBI singles from Quintero and Alvarez in the bottom half to pull within a run.

Inland loaded the bases with one-out but closer Nathan Blasick entered and induced a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning and stall the threat.

The 66ers threatened again in the ninth, with Coll drawing a leadoff walk, but Slate Alford grounded into his second double play of the night and the second induced by Blasick in 1.2 innings.

Fresno's defense turned three double plays in total, helping preserve the narrow lead.

Castillo also contributed to trimming the baserunners from Inland Empire, catching two runners stealing.

Blasick locked down his 18th save, while Ramires picked up the win.

With the victory, Fresno pulls within three games of first place San Jose in the second half and crosses above .500 for the first time since the first series of the season.

The Grizzlies continue the series Friday night, looking to build on their dramatic win and strengthen their playoff position in the California League North.

Fresno will turn to Angel Jimenez against Inland Empire's Dylan Jordan, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







