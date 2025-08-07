Grizzlies Deliver Furious Rally, Hold on Late

August 7, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A furious late rally and a wild finish saw the Fresno Grizzlies (52-52, 23-15) outlast the Inland Empire 66ers (39-65, 21-17), 10-9, in a see-saw slugfest that evened the series Wednesday night at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

For much of the evening, Fresno's offense was quiet, managing just one run through the first six innings.

The Grizzlies fell behind 4-1 after Inland Empire capitalized on a solo homer from Raudi Rodriguez and a two-run second inning that featured an Alberto Rios triple.

Despite the early deficit, Fresno's bats were far from finished. The turning point arrived in the seventh. Trailing by three, the Grizzlies sent nine men to the plate and erupted for five runs.

Robert Calaz delivered the biggest blow, ripping a two-run double to the left field corner to tie the game. Moments later, Kelvin Hidalgo came through with a two-out RBI single, giving Fresno its first lead of the night at 6-4.

The following inning saw Fresno pour on four more runs. Roldy Brito's RBI single got things started, and Roynier Hernandez and Hidalgo each added RBI hits to stretch the advantage to 10-4.

Brito's night was especially impactful, as the center fielder finished 4-for-6 with three runs scored, three RBI, and three stolen bases.

Fresno's lineup was relentless, piling up 17 hits and drawing five walks.

Six different Grizzlies recorded multi-hit games, and the lineup combined to go 8-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

The Grizzlies also wreaked havoc on the basepaths, swiping eight bags-including three from Brito and two from Wilder Dalis-to keep the 66ers' defense on their heels all night.

Roynier Hernandez continued his strong second half with a three-hit, two-RBI performance, while Calaz and Hidalgo each finished with multiple RBI.

The bottom of the order also contributed, as every Fresno starter reached base at least once.

On the mound, Justin Loer provided a steadying presence in relief, earning his fifth win of the season. Loer worked 2.2 innings, allowing just one unearned run and keeping Inland Empire at bay while Fresno's offense mounted its comeback.

Starter Zack Morris battled through 3.1 innings, and the bullpen-featuring Luke Jewett, Brady Hill, and Tyler Hampu-combined to strike out seven.

Defensively, Fresno turned three double plays, including a pair that erased potential Inland Empire rallies in the early innings.

The ninth inning brought drama, as Inland Empire rallied for three runs and brought the winning run to the plate.

Tyler Hampu was called upon to record the final two outs, and he delivered-stranding the tying run and notching his seventh save of the year to preserve the win.

Fresno will continue the series at San Manuel Stadium Thursday night at 6:35pm, turning to Manuel Olivares, who will make his second start with the Grizzlies against the 66er's Peyton Olejnik.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.