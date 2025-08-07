Ports Drop Game Two as Nuts Belt Two Three-Run Homers

STOCKTON, Calif. - Crooked numbers in the third and sixth for Modesto helped them secure an 8-3 loss for the Ports in game two of the six-game series against with the Nuts.

Modesto catcher Jose Caguana continued his hot hitting with an RBI single in the second inning after a triple for Cesar Quintas to put the Nuts ahead 1-0. He would belt a 419-foot three-run homer (4) - his third in the last two games - to left in the third to cap a four-run inning for the Nuts to go up 5-0.

Stockton got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Carlos Franco singled through the right side to score newest Port Bobby Blandford to cut it to 5-1, but the Ports again allowed an opponent to have an answer inning in the sixth.

Reliever Blake Hammond got a strikeout for what would have been the third out of the inning, but a wild pitch on the swinging third strike allowed the batter to reach and put runners on the corners with two out. That was followed by another three-run home run (4) this time for Austin St. Laurent to put Modesto up 8-1.

A single for Rodney Green Jr. and doubles for Bobby Boser and Gavin Turley - their first as professionals - plated two runs to cut it to 8-3. Stockton loaded the bases in the eighth with two out on a pair of walks and a hit by pitch, but a line drive ripped to short by Turley was snagged by Felnin Celestin to strand the bases loaded.

The loss dropped the Ports to a .500 record at home at 25-25, as they have been a much better ball club at Banner Island Park this season than on the road.

UP NEXT: Barks and Brews night featuring $1 beers is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch with LHP Harold Melenge (3-6, 5.35) starting for Modesto versus RHP Jose Dicochea (3-8, 5.06) for the Stockton.

