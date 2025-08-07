Quakes Fall Late to Storm

August 7, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - One night after getting eight innings of scoreless baseball from their bullpen, the Quakes weren't as fortunate, as the Lake Elsinore Storm rallied past Rancho for a 4-2 win at LoanMart Field on Wednesday night.

Two in the seventh against Michael Vilchez and two in the ninth against Ryan Brown put the Storm ahead to stay, overriding six innings of scoreless baseball from Rancho starter Aidan Foeller, who was brilliant on Wednesday night.

Foeller got some early run-support as a Jaron Elkins RBI single in the third and a Joendry Vargas homer (3) gave Rancho a 2-0 lead.

That lead would hold as Foeller put up a career-best six innings.

In the seventh though, the Storm tied it against Michael Vilchez and then took the lead for good in the ninth against Brown (2-4), as a sac fly from Dylan Grego gave them the lead for good.

Trailing 4-2 in the last of the ninth, Rancho went in order against Adam Conrad, who earned his third save of the year, helping the Storm to end their three-game skid.

Storm reliever Kleiber Olmedo (4-5) worked two scoreless innings for the win, but left the bases loaded in both the seventh and eighth, respectively.

The Quakes (16-22, 57-47) will send Sterling Patick (2-4) to the mound on Thursday for game three, while Lake Elsinore will go with Kannon Kemp (2-3) at 6:30pm.

Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials throughout the night, as fans can enjoy $3 Pepsi products and $5 16-ounce domestic drafts, all thanks to Tam's Burgers. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







