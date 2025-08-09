Bullpen Strong as Comeback Attempt Falls Short

August 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A third consecutive comeback attempt was foiled as the Fresno Grizzlies (53-53, 24-16) dropped a tight 4-3 contest to Inland Empire (40-66, 22-18) Friday night at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

The Grizzlies stranded nine runners and went just 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position, stalling what was shaping up for another wild finish.

Inland Empire set the tone early, scoring in each of the first two frames. Johan Macias singled and eventually scored on Harold Coll's bases-loaded walk in the first. The 66ers tacked on another in the second with a pair of doubles from Kevin Bruggeman and Caleb Ketchup, followed by Raudi Rodriguez's RBI double to make it 2-0.

The hosts added two more in the fourth. Ketchup doubled again and scored on Slate Alford's RBI single, giving IE a 4-0 lead. Fresno starter Angel Jimenez was tagged for nine hits and four runs over 3.2 innings before handing it off to the bullpen.

Fresno finally broke through in the fifth. Juan Castillo doubled before Yeiker Reyes reached on a bouncing ball to short, and Roldy Brito singled home Castillo to get the Grizzlies on the board.

Brito finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and two walks.

The Grizzlies mounted their best rally in the seventh. Castillo doubled again with a lazer into the left field corner and came around to score on a wild pitch and a fielding error, while Brito walked and scored after Roynier Hernandez reached on another error on a sharply hit ball to second.

Robert Calaz singled to put the tying run aboard, but Fresno left two runners stranded.

Kelvin Hidalgo sparked a late charge in the eighth with a leadoff triple, but Inland Empire's Victor Garcia struck out the next three hitters to preserve the lead.

The bullpen, meanwhile, kept it close as Ismael Luciano tossed 3.1 scoreless innings and Fisher Jameson struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth.

Fresno's lineup struck out 13 times on the night, including three in the eighth.

Jimenez (1-4) took the loss, while Texido (2-7) picked up the win for Inland Empire.

The Grizzlies finished with eight hits, led by Castillo's two doubles and two runs scored.

Dalis, Hidalgo, Brito, Hernandez, and Calaz each chipped in a hit. Fresno's defense turned a pair of double plays and got an outfield assist from Reyes.

The Grizzlies will turn to Marcos Herrera on Saturday night as the series continues in San Bernardino at 6:35 pm. Inland Empire turns to Trey Gregory-Alford, a right hander, making his second start with the 66ers.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.