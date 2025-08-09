Pitching Headlines in Saturday Win

August 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Rancho pitching was on point on Saturday night at LoanMart Field, as the Quakes took a 4-1 win from the Lake Elsinore Storm.

Four Quakes' hurlers held the Lake Elsinore offense to a season-low two hits, as Rancho won for the fourth time in five games in the series and improved to 14-3 against the Storm this year.

Marlon Nieves, Jholbran Herder, Justin Chambers (2-0) and Jhonny Jimenez combined to allow just two hits, with both of those coming in the first inning against Nieves, three walks, while racking up ten strikeouts.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Rancho's Joendry Vargas (4) smashed his second homer of the series, tying the game at 1-1.

In the seventh, the Quakes capitalized on a hit, three walks and a crucial Storm error, taking the lead for good against Igor Gil.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Gil (3-1) got Emil Morales to hit a ground ball to short. While the run was going to score to give Rancho the lead, it worked out even better for the Quakes, as Storm first baseman Kale Fountain mishandled the throw, allowing an additional run to score, making it 3-1.

After Rancho added another to make it 4-1, the bullpen continued their mastery.

In the ninth, Jimenez retired the first two hitters, but walked Carlos Rodriguez, moving the tying run to the on-deck circle. That's as close as he'd get though, as Jimenez struck out Fountain to end the game, notching his fourth save of the year.

The Quakes (19-22, 60-47) will send Christian Zazueta (7-2) to the mound on Sunday in the finale, while the Storm will go with Abraham Parra (3-3).

