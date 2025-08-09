Hits Galore for Ports in 14-2 Drubbing of Modesto

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports evened up the series with Modesto by mashing out 14 runs on 12 hits in a 14-2 victory over the Nuts on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The scoring started in the second inning when Bobby Boser smacked a two-run homer (1) to right center 374 feet for an early 2-0 lead on his first professional home run. Modesto got on the board in the top of the third on a solo shot (2) from George Feliz, but that would be the only hit and run starter Cole Miller would allow. Miller was kept to four innings again as he returns from Tommy John surgery, but was good in those four frames with just one walk to five strikeouts.

The new look Ports offense exploded in the third inning, sending nine batters to the plate in a six-run frame. Devin Taylor singled into left to drive in Dylan Fien to start the scoring and put Stockton in front 3-1. Rodney Green Jr. belted a homer (2) off the roof of the Black Oak Casino Back Porch for a 5-1 lead. An RBI double (2) for Michael Brooks extended the lead to 6-1 and Bryan Andrade singled right up the middle to score two more and it was an 8-1 Ports advantage after three innings.

Alejandro Manzano pitched four scoreless innings on three hits with no walks and four punchouts on the way to his second win of the season, and made sure the Nuts never got back in the game. Yensy Bello did the same for Modesto for 2.2 innings before the Ports got to the next set of Nuts relievers.

They put together another six-run inning in the seventh, sending 12 hitters to the plate. The inning started with another first professional long ball, this time from fourth-round pick out of Oregon State, Gavin Turley, who drove a solo blast 383 feet to left to make it 9-1. Singles for Taylor and Bobby Blandford along with walks for Green Jr., Boser, and Brooks and another two RBI single up the middle for Andrade put Stockton out in front 14-1. Modesto got a run in the ninth, but Blake Hammond kept it that and closed out the 14-2 win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The four-RBI game was the second of the season for Andrade to go along with his grand slam against San Jose on July 6. The 12 hits for the Ports were their sixth-highest total for the season, and the 14 runs were their second-highest output this year after the 18 they scored against Fresno on June 25. They racked up six extra base hits which tied their season high. Stockton was 6 for 10 with runners in scoring position, and the six hits in those situations were also their sixth highest total this year.

UP NEXT: Along with post-game fireworks, it will be Friends night at the ballpark, and game-worn Friends themed jerseys will be available via auction from first pitch through Monday night. For every ticket sold, the Ports are donating $1 to Families United, and Field Box tickets are just $7. The game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch, with RHP Ryan Sloan (1-2, 3.70) starting for Modesto versus RHP Sam Stuhr (4-5, 6.53) for Stockton.

