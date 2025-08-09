Ports' Rally Comes up Just Short in 6-5 Loss to Nuts

August 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (43-64, 11-30) came up short in their comeback effort against Modesto (58-49, 20-21) losing 6-5 and falling behind 3-2 in this week's series.

The Nuts got on the board to start in the second with a Dervy Ventura RBI single to bring in Aiden Taurek and make it 1-0. Bobby Boser tried to answer for Stockton in the bottom of the second with a triple off the wall to center field.

Boser would be stranded at second, and that was the best effort the Ports had against the Modesto starter. Ryan Sloan shoved for the Nuts, finishing with five scoreless innings allowing just two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Modesto would eventually get to Sam Stuhr in the fifth, scoring four runs to extend their lead. After two singles to start the fifth, a third single got loose in the outfield and was thrown around by the Ports' defense. The two errors helped begin the rally for the Nuts. The four runs helped the visitors get out to a 5-0 lead in the fifth. Stuhr finished with four innings pitched, allowing five runs with three walks and six strikeouts.

Stockton would score their first runs of the night in the sixth, after a four-walk inning helped score two, including a Rodney Green Jr. bases-loaded walk to score the first. Dylan Fien added two more with a two-RBI ground rule double in the seventh, and it was a 5-4 ballgame. Wilfred Alvarado kept it shut down on the other end and would finish with three scoreless innings pitched allowing one hit and two strikeouts in relief.

Modesto did get an insurance run on the board on a Felix Castro wild pitch making it 6-4 in the eighth. The Ports took advantage of mistakes again, with two walks and an errant pickoff attempt scoring a run and moving a runner to third. Max Durrington hit a sharp line drive that was speared by Jose Zerpa and kept Modesto in front 6-5.

The Ports were down to their last chance in the ninth, and Ali Camarillo singled, then advanced to second on a throwing error. This was followed by a Fien hit by pitch, and the Ports were threatening. Gleiner Diaz would slam the door shut after that, with two strikeouts and pop up to earn the save and help Modesto pick up the 6-5 victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Ali Camarillo had himself a good day at the plate, reaching four times. He walked twice, scored twice, and picked up two hits including a double off Ryan Sloan. Wilfred Alvarado is up to six consecutive shutout innings in relief for the Ports after tonight's three scoreless frames.

UP NEXT: The series finale is scheduled for a 6:05 PM first pitch on Sunday night. The probable starters for the action are RHP Aiden Butler (1-1, 3.11) for Modesto, and LHP Tucker Novotny (2-4, 3.90) for the Ports.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.