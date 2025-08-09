Grizzlies Stalled After 4th Inning in Saturday Loss

A three-run fourth inning proved decisive as the Fresno Grizzlies (53-54, 24-17) fell 3-2 to the Inland Empire 66ers (41-66, 23-18) Saturday night at San Manuel Stadium in San Berardino.

Fresno grabbed an early lead but couldn't cash in late, stranding nine runners and finishing 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. That left starter Marcos Herrera vulnerable despite a strong overall start with one troublesome inning.

The Grizzlies got on the board first in the second, when Wilder Dalis, who delivered the game's first hit with a ground rule double to deep right center, scored on Kevin Fitzer's RBI double to left.

Herrera kept Inland Empire off the board through the first three but ran into trouble in the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, Slate Alford reached on a fielding error and scored when Kevin Bruggeman launched a two-run homer to left center. The 66ers added another run later in the inning, with Caleb Ketchup's RBI single making it 3-1.

Fresno answered in the sixth. Derek Bernard singled and advanced on a pair of walks before Kelvin Hidalgo legged out an infield single, scoring Bernard to trim the deficit to 3-2.

The Grizzlies threatened again in the seventh and eighth, putting runners on but failing to deliver the tying run. Fresno's bullpen kept the game close, with Loer and Hill combining for 3.2 innings of scoreless ball, stranding five runners.

Inland Empire's bullpen locked down the final outs, with Benny Thompson earning his eighth save.

Fresno finished with six hits, led by Fitzer's two-hit night and Hidalgo's RBI single.

The series concludes Sunday evening at 5:35 pm when Brody Brecht takes the hill for the Grizzlies against Brandon Dufualt of the 66ers in a rematch of the starters from the series opener.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







